Donors surpass $10K fundraising goal for drowned boy’s family

WEST BEND — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of Isac River Ramos, a 8-year-old boy who drowned at Regner Beach Pond on Saturday, surpassed its $10,000 goal in just one day thanks to more than 200 donors who contributed. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, $10,563 was collected.
On Monday afternoon, family members launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, “Please help lay Isac Rivera Ramos to rest.” Donations will help pay for funeral arrangements.
“Praise God! We’ve reached our milestone,” said Claire Szyka, the boy’s aunt and fundraiser organizer who posted on behalf of his mother. She added that the family was waiting for GoFundMe to release the funds on Tuesday. “God bless. His mom says muchas gracias.”
Szyka also stated that the family is working to find a funeral home after multiple people asked about funeral arrangements.
“And as long as there aren’t any COVID restrictions on how many people can be in the funeral, we will try and make sure that people can attend and pay their respects,” she said.
The GoFundMe fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/2bcc155d.
On Saturday at 5 p.m., family members notified a Regner Beach lifeguard that they were unable to locate the boy who was attending a birthday party. Lifeguards announced the lost child over the public address system, ordered the pond clear and began searching the area.
A group of citizens found him unresponsive in the water and brought him ashore.
Citizens and lifeguards began performing CPR on the boy until the West Bend Police Department and West Bend Fire Department arrived on scene and took over treatment.
The boy was transported to Froedtert West Bend where he was pronounced dead.
On Monday, police announced the results of the autopsy were consistent with drowning. Based on the investigation, the drowning appears accidental.
Regner Beach Pond and the splash pad have been closed since Sunday as the West Bend Police Department investigated the scene. City officials announced that the pond will remain closed today and Thursday, but the splash pad will reopen at noon today.
In 2016, a 6-year-old girl drowned at Regner Beach Pond. She was found unresponsive in the water. Citizens and lifeguards performed CPR until emergency services arrived, but she was later pronounced dead.
The Daily News reached out to the West Bend Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department for comment on potential changes to protocol at Regner Beach Pond. The department declined to comment at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.