WAUKESHA — New Year’s Eve may not be as glamorous this year without your typical crowded party or your average bar outing on the calendar. Although you may have to save your favorite sparkly outfit in the back of your closet for next year, luckily, there are still ways to celebrate the end of 2020 while keeping Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in mind. Jenna Mickle, founder of Company and Cheer, a Milwaukee- based event-planning service, has advice for those navigating New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Small gatherings
The CDC recommends limiting the number of guests when planning a gathering. According to Mickle, that can make a party all the more special.
“One positive note of keeping things small is the ability to make each guest feel super special,” Mickle said.
To make your gathering more memorable, she recommends writing name cards for each person at the table, on-theme takeaway gifts and handwritten notes thanking each person for coming.
To keep conversation flowing at a small party, Mickle says every guest who does not know some of the group should be properly introduced as they arrive. She says it’s the perfect opportunity to merge old and new friends.
“Pro tip: alternate the seating of chattier guests and ones that are more quiet — it will keep conversations flowing around the room,” Mickle said.
The CDC recommends bringing your own food, drinks, disposable plates and cups if you are invited to a New Year’s Eve party. If you’re the host, open a few windows to keep fresh air circulating throughout the room. Mickle has some advice so that these guidelines don’t stop attendees from feeling connected and comfortable.
“Ignite the senses,” Mickle said. “Create cohesion using all five. I might suggest scented candles or diffused essential oils, thoughtful themed decor, fresh and cozy blankets for lounging, treats and drinks featuring flavors of the season and, of course, a jammin’ playlist to make your intimate NYE gathering a hit.”
While you may want to scream “Happy New Year!” at midnight, the CDC reminds party-goers that this only increases the chance of spreading COVID-19. Especially if you are not wearing a mask, make sure you are not raising your voice in close quarters with others.
Local events
If you’re eager to leave the house, the Suburban Bourbon in Muskego at S76-W17745 Janesville Road is hosting the seventh year of their New Year’s Eve tradition. The restaurant will host live music from Larry Lynne, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and party favors and champagne served at midnight. Face masks are required upon entrance and they have limited their capacity to 25%.
Those interested must make reservations online in advance at thesuburbanbourbon. com/events. Tickets are $39 and include a $20 food credit. Attendees can order off of the Suburban Bourbon’s full menu. Their carryout menu is also available on the 31st.
If you’re looking to support another local business, Hannon’s in Waukesha, 357 W. Broadway, is serving their full menu plus a prime rib and king crab legs “Surf and Turf” special for $25.95. There will be a champagne toast at midnight, but the special is also available for carryout.
Virtual parties
If you are not comfortable gathering in person, that doesn’t mean you can’t also enjoy New Year’s Eve. Mickle says that there are ways to make even virtual parties “just as magical.”
First, Mickle recommends creating an attractive invite.
“There are a variety of sites that allow you to personalize invitations for your guests,” Mickle said. “This is a way to set the mood for the upcoming event as well as provide important details. Not to mention, it is much more exciting to open than a group text message.”
To build up anticipation for your virtual event, Mickle says planning a theme can do the trick.
“Encouraging your guests to dress up or decorate their backdrop will have them looking forward to showing off their prep work and makes for a more engaged crowd come party time,” Mickle said. “I’m all for giving out awards for ‘best dressed’ or ‘most festive.’”
Sitting in front of a screen can begin to feel draining, but there are ways to keep things moving. Mickle says having an agenda is important for virtual events.
“Since your guests are not able to physically mingle and chat as they would in person, having a variety of activities lined up is key,” Mickle said. “Dropping off ingredients beforehand to create a craft cocktail together, asking a talented guest in advance to play a song for the group, or preparing an in-home scavenger hunt, are just a few ideas to get your list going.”
The CDC also recommends reaching out to family, friends and neighbors to wish them a happy new year. You can plan a neighborhood countdown until midnight and cheer together in front of your respective houses, or you can just call loved ones and countdown to midnight together.
For more tips from the CDC on planning your New Year’s Eve, go to https://reband.ly/8ncfk. If you want more of Mickle’s expertise, email her at companyandcheer@gmail.com.