WEST BEND — A couple dozen locals gathered outside Froedtert West Bend Health Center on Friday morning to protest vaccination mandates for health care workers.
“Patients are allowed to make educated and informed decisions and deny treatments if they desire to, and as workers, we’re not granted those same rights right now,” said Joan Xavier, organizer of the protest. “It’s our body, our choice.”
Xavier is a non-clinical staff member at a local nursing home. She said that she believes there is a lack of freedom in the medical community and workers should be able to make the choice on whether or not to get vaccinated for themselves without any repercussions.
She added that she has seen protests like this on social media and had been to other protests against mandating vaccines in Ozaukee County which is what inspired Xavier to start something in West Bend.
Mike Flanders, one of the protesters, said he wanted to stand by these health care workers who choose not to get vaccinated.
“When you start mandating people to put something into their body in order for them to keep their job or stay in school, you’re costing people their personal freedom,” Flanders said. “If people don’t stand up to this right now and put a stop to it, the government isn’t going to stop mandating things.”
On Aug. 3, Froedtert Health announced that all staff and providers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021. According to a press release, those required to be vaccinated include Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Holy Family staff, all vendors, students, volunteers and others employed by or for Froedtert Health.
“Froedtert Health respects the right of staff and providers to engage in activity protected by federal law,” Froedtert Health in West Bend Public Relations Manager Rita Schuetz said. “We have implemented a mandatory vaccination program based on our belief that such a program is necessary to provide a safe environment for our staff and providers, and for the families, patients and the diverse communities we serve.”
Schuetz also said that the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading and rates of infection, illness and hospitalization are rising, which is why they are mandating the vaccine. She added that vaccination is the best way to protect and ensure safety in their health network.
