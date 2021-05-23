Dr. Martin Luther Church installing Ocon native as pastor

OCONOMOWOC — The Rev. Clare Cheney Sedlacek has had a long, winding journey in her life that began in Oconomowoc.
And now after 40 years away, Sedlacek is returning to the city to serve as Dr. Martin Luther Church’s new pastor.
Sedlacek graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1978 and since then has traveled around the country and sometimes the world as part of her career.
Long before getting her first job as a children’s ministry director in 2006 in Plymouth at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sedlacek went to college at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she majored in physical education and health education.
Sedlacek used her degree to become a teacher and taught in Georgia before she ended up taking a job in CNN Sports in 1995, she said. Her love for teaching others was instrumental in helping CNN enter the digital age.
“I traveled all over the place and taught folks all over,” Sedlacek said. “I ended up in Hong Kong and Europe and Jerusalem training people.”
After becoming pregnant in 2001, Sedlacek returned to Wisconsin and moved to Plymouth where she taught and coached boys swimming for 13 years, she said.
Then in 2016 she decided to get her master’s of children, youth and family ministry from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Sedlacek said her work as pastor should be all about relationships and connecting with her congregation — both of which are aspects of what started her down the ministry path as late in life as she has.
“It’s the opportunity to walk alongside people during the milestones of their life,” Sedlacek said.
When she was a teenager, Sedlacek said she was an assistant minister at Zion Methodist Church.
After getting her degree, Sedlacek did her clinical pastoral education at a nursing home in Oshkosh and her supervisor asked if her she was interested in doing a chaplain residency with Aurora Metro Hospitals in Milwaukee.
“That was a super important time,” Sedlacek said. “ … You learn about your own story and understand more and that helps you listen to others. A huge part of being a pastor at a church like this is pastoral care, which is learning to listen to people.”
Sedlacek said she recognizes how special it is to be back in her hometown doing public ministry and bringing her life full circle.
“This is a community of faith where the pastor does some of the work,” Sedlacek said. “But we walk alongside with each other during the joys and sorrows. That’s what it’s all about living in a community with each other.”
Since leaving in the late ’70s, Sedlacek said Oconomowoc has changed so much in her eyes, but that two things remain the same about the jewel of Lake Country.
“People still walk around the lake and The Kiltie still has the best custard,” Sedlacek said. She added that she is happy to be back.
“I think it’s a really unique opportunity for me to come and minister to the place that always has been and always will be my hometown,” Sedlacek said.
Sedlacek said she starts on July 1, but that her ordination and installation will take place at the Saturday service at 5 p.m.
Get to know Pastor Clare Cheney Sedlacek
Favorite book: Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” series
Favorite TV show: “Call the Midwife”
Favorite Broadway play: “Wicked” or “Les Misérables”
Favorite podcast: “Stay Tuned” or “Cafe Insider”
Favorite childhood memory: Riding bikes everywhere around Oconomowoc
Person you admire the most: Mom, Susie Cheney
Worst job you’ve had: Burger King in college, gave me first glimpse of inequities in life
Favorite food: Fajitas
Pets: Cat named Kitty
Favorite custard flavor: Mixed from Kiltie
Goals for the year: To have a smooth transition into the church
Greatest achievement: My family, we love each other and care for each other