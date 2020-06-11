NEW BERLIN — A man believed to have a medical condition lost control of his vehicle and drove into the park playground area of Malone Park at about 2:20 p.m. today.
New Berlin Police Capt. Steve Thompson said an adult woman, who was sitting in the park at the time, was transferred to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
“No children were hit, no children were injured in this incident,” Thompson said. “The driver was also transported. He was believed to have a medical condition that caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the park, cause the accident. At this point that’s what we’re believing right now, but it’s obviously pending investigation.”
Thompson said the car went into the playground structure area before hitting a tree.
Thompson said he had no further information on the individuals involved in the accident.