MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, put forward this week a joint resolution to amend the Wisconsin State Constitution and reform how judges apply bail to people with criminal histories.
Duchow told Conley Media on Wednesday she’d been planning to put forward bail reform legislation, but moved the timeline up after Sunday’s Waukesha Christmas Parade, when a man allegedly drove an SUV into the parade, killing six and injuring more than sixty. He’s since been arrested and charged, but was out on a $1,000 bail Sunday on another case. His new bail in Waukesha County is $5 million. Duchow said she’d like to implement “common sense things” in the legal procedure for judges setting bail, like a defendant’s violent history.
“Wisconsin continues to see examples of people with extensive criminal histories committing crimes while out on bail,” Duchow said. “Most recently was the tragic and horrific attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade by an individual with a long history of violent crimes.”
The joint resolution provides an amendment to the state Constitution that removes restrictions on judges when determining the bail amount or if an individual can be denied bail by including the consideration of the safety of the community, seriousness of offense, and previous record to reflect the needs of the present.
“I think we need to make it clear that the first priority should be public safety and this modification to our constitution would give the judges discretion to create bail from that perspective,” said state Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha. He’s co-sponsoring the bill.
Duchow has attempted bail reform before. She said she did so in 2017 and received bipartisan support then, she said, and is anticipating this legislation will too.
Duchow said in particularly extreme cases, she would be open to having no bail. She pointed out that theoretically, the Christmas parade defendant Darrell Brooks, 39, could post bail if he was given access to $5 million.
Last time around, Duchow said she consulted with then-Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel on bail reform legislation. “I’m sure I’ll have Brad’s support again,” she said.
Senator Van Wanggard, R-Racine, is authoring the joint resolution in the state Senate.
As a constitutional amendment, the legislation would need to pass two consecutive sessions in the Legislature and then get approved by Wisconsin’s voters via election. The swiftest timeline would mean approval in January, 2022, then again in January, 2023, with the amendment on the ballot for the April 2023 election.
“Allowing judges to consider of the safety of the community, seriousness of offense, and previous record of the offender provides another tool to protect both victims and the community while the judicial process plays out,” Duchow said.