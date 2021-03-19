WAUKESHA — The city and Village of Waukesha have spent more than $70,000 in outside attorney fees for lawsuits filed against each other over the past two years, The Freeman has found. As part of Sunshine Week, The Freeman filed open records requests seeking information on how much the two municipalities have spent on various legal battles over the last few years.
The records revealed that a sizable portion of the money the two communities spent on litigation between December 2019 and early March of this year went to finance lawsuits between the two municipalities.
Sanitary sewer case
The costliest of three legal battles between the two municipalities between December 2019 and early March has centered around the city’s challenging of the Village of Waukesha’s incorporation.
The legal actions began on Dec. 23, 2019, when the city of Waukesha sued the Town of Waukesha, questioning the validity of a sanitary sewer district the town had just created as part of its effort to incorporate.
Typically, town incorporation requests must go through the state Department of Administration’s Incorporation Review Board, a process that allows for input from neighboring towns and villages. But a short-term law passed in 2015 as a state budgetary rider gave some towns next to “third-class” cities or villages the right to incorporate without going through the review board as long as they completed certain requirements by June 30, 2020. One of the requirements was the creation of a sanitary sewer district.
Incorporation challenge
Five months after filing the sanitary sewer challenge the city filed another lawsuit against its neighbor, this time challenging the new village’s entire incorporation. Filed on May 15, 2020, the lawsuit came just days after voters in the former town approved an incorporation referendum.
Still working its way through circuit court, the lawsuit claims that the village failed to satisfy the requirement necessary to incorporate, and that its efforts to form boundary agreements with neighboring communities were essentially “a check-the-box exercise that the town participated in so it could claim eligibility ... to initiate incorporation proceedings.”
Since its filing, the village has spent $16,722 in legal fees defending itself against the sanitary sewer lawsuit, which was recently put on hold pending result of the incorporation lawsuit, and just over $13,510 on the incorporation lawsuit.
The city has spent roughly $28,621 in legal fees pursuing both actions.
Water main lawsuit
Another legal battle that cropped up in the midst of incorporation challenge was the village’s short-lived lawsuit against the city that claimed the Waukesha Water Utility lacked needed permission from the village to install parts of the Lake Michigan water pipeline along Les Paul Parkway. The city argued that a 2019 intergovernmental agreement the two municipalities have was designed to cover all of the pipeline work the city planned to do in the village‚ work that the village was well aware of before the project began. It also stressed that the primary reason the IGA only mentioned the two portions of Sunset Drive is because the city only needs to get permits from the state Department of Transportation and Waukesha County for any work occurring on state highways and county roads.The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 4. The village asked to dismiss the suit on March 4, after Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter denied its request for a temporary restraining order seeking to halt the utility work.
In his decision, Carter stated it did not appear likely that the village would prevail in the case as a whole, or that it would suffer irreparable harm if the pipeline work continued. He also raised concerns about the village’s motivation for bringing the case. The month-long lawsuit ended up costing the village $11,198. The city did not pay anything to defend itself against the claim, as the legal costs involved were covered by the Waukesha Water Utility’s liability insurance carrier.
What is Sunshine Week?
■ Launched in 2005, and spearheaded by the News Leaders Association, Sunshine Week is an annual initiative aimed at educating the public about the importance of open government and access to public information.
More to come on Saturday
■ Look for stories in Saturday’s edition of The Freeman about other lawsuit expenses being faced by the city and Village of Waukesha, including the cost of the city’s lawsuit against its own Board of Review.