In the hours after tragedy struck Waukesha on Sunday, an image of a heart with a jagged fracture in it began to circulate on social media with the name of Waukesha underneath it. A symbolic representation of what happened during the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade couldn’t be more accurate. Waukesha has a big heart and it was broken Sunday.
While nothing this tragic has ever happened in our beautiful city before, there have been terrible events that have brought the community together and the love and support shared by individuals and organizations have helped it to heal. The healing process already began on Monday with vigils, prayer services, and fundraisers organized.
In a statement Sunday night, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said, “A parade is a celebration for our community. Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I’m deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injuries and heartache. My heart goes out to all of those affected by this senseless act. My heart goes out to those injured as well as their families. My heart goes out to those who are witness to these events. My heart goes out to those who have lost a loved one tonight.”
Reilly, like hundreds of others, participated in the parade Sunday and had firsthand experience of the terror that filled the downtown streets. Several Freeman staff members were also in the parade or watching it from the sidewalk. Our newspaper has been a longtime sponsor of Santa at the end of the parade and knows how the parade brings so much joy to children and children-at-heart.
No child, nor adult, should have to see what they did on Sunday. It’s something that will haunt the minds of many for years to come. On Thursday, some families will have one less person at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
It’s nearly impossible to think about anything good coming from something so evil, but there is kindness that can be easily seen around Waukesha — from the downtown store owners welcoming parade attendees inside and wrapping them in blankets to off-duty first responders and nurses running into the fray to render aid on Sunday. Or on Monday, diverse faith communities uniting for a prayer vigil and people rushing to donate blood.
The healing process is going to be long and hard, but it is possible with kindness and love. If there was ever a community that is eager to show kindness and love, it’s Waukesha.
— Waukesha Freeman