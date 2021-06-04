Eichstaedt found guilty of homicide

WAUKESHA — A jury found 27-year-old Samuel Eichstaedt guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Friday, following the death of his father, Gary Eichstaedt, 64.
Gary was found injured in his Village of Waukesha home last Aug. 20. He passed away Sept. 2, nearly two weeks later; he suffered cuts across his throat, and bruises to his back, head and face. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, with the cause of death being “complications of multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.”
The jury announced their decision at about 3 p.m. Friday. Eichstaedt decided not to testify, his sentencing date is set for July 9.
During closing remarks, Assistant District Attorney Randy Sitzberger said after months of investigation by law enforcement, “All roads lead back to Sam Eichstaedt... This was as thorough and investigation as you can get (and) what other motive is there for him to tell all of these lies?” Sitzberger told the jury with Eichstaedt being a “smaller individual” he’s aware some may doubt his physical ability to commit a homicide, but he pointed out instruments were wielded to cause the injuries which ultimately led to Gary’s death.
Defense Attorney Katie Kegel said while some of her client’s actions don’t have an explanation, his lack of credibility undermines the confession he gave detectives. “Sam Eichstaedt lied a lot,” she said. “There is no way we can run away from that fact... Why is it, that all of the sudden the state has a confession that is full of lies but you are supposed to believe it?” She also questioned why her client, who stated in a text to a former roommate he was “gonna put a bullet between” the victim’s eyes, wouldn’t have made use of any of the firearms in the house and pointed out his statement that he scratched his father’s neck with his fingers couldn’t be true according to the medical examiner’s testimony — she said an instrument would have had to be used.
During opening statements earlier in the week, Assistant District Attorney Jack Pitzo said there were numerous pieces of evidence that in and of themselves may not prove Eichstaedt guilty, but taken together as a whole do. He pointed to inconsistencies in Eichstaedt’s statements to police and things he told others. Pitzo said as early as June, Eichstaedt told a then roommate “If you are gonna make me live back home with my dad, you’re going to make me a murderer. I’m gonna put a bullet between his eyes.”
Pitzo pointed to what he said were “cryptic notes” on Eichstaedt’s phone with one saying “Take it like a man, Gary. If you were a man, you’d look me in the eye as I send that bullet through your skull,” as well as a Google search for “I can’t live with my parents in this pandemic.”
He added Eichstaedt gave a confession to detectives on Nov. 19 where he admitted a fight with his father in which he pushed the latter down and struck him in the head with a rock. Eichstaedt later gave investigators an accurate account of where his father would have been found. Eichstaedt sent a niece, Betsy Fuller, to the home he’d shared with his father, so she could check on the cats there, and she found the elder Eichstaedt, she testified.
But defense attorney Anna Kees compared the evidence to puzzle pieces that don’t quite fit together. “The fact that Sam and his story and the (nonlinear) way he tells a story are a little different is going to make an investigator feel more uncomfortable when compared with someone who can tell their story from A to B. ... Law enforcement’s uncertainty about Sam and him not giving them that they think is the straight story frankly puts a target on his back,” she said.
The jury at one point listened again to detectives’ interview with Eichstaedt, which was about an hour. Shortly afterward, they returned with a guilty verdict.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 9.