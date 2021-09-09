MEQUON — There’s something for everyone’s palate at this weekend’s Taste of Mequon. From Mexican, to African to an old-fashioned hot dog, even the pickiest of eaters will find something yummy to eat while listening to live music and taking in an array of other activities.
The event, which returns after a 2020 hiatus due to COVID, will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in front of Mequon City Hall, 11333 N. Cedarburg Road.
“We are excited to highlight the spirit of community that exists in our great city through the Taste of Mequon‚” said Mequon Festivals Chairwoman Vanessa Nerbun. “The event presents a tremendous opportunity for neighbors, friends and families to reconnect in person outdoors while enjoying great music and food. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”
Food vendors available at Saturday’s event include: Apple Thai, Atlas BBQ, Baaree, Bubble Waffle, Cocoa Tree Confectionery, Daily Taco, Dr. Dawg, eeat.us, Falafel Guys, glaze, Immy’s African Cuisine, Julie’s Blue Ribbon Cookies, Leonardo’s Pizza, SIP MKE, Stilt House, the cheel, the Dive, the Nutman Company USA, The Ruby Tap, the Thiensville Mequon Lions Club, Tropical Pops and Yummy Bones.
There will also be a variety of artists and crafters at the event, including C Squared Wood Products, Jlee Studio-wearable Art, Elegant Henna Tattoo, Hiawatha Wood, Tobin Jewelers and Mb By Design.
Other vendors include Advanced Wildlife & Pest Control, D & D Cards and Gifts, Dog Gone Treats, Mequon Nature Preserve, Mequon Community Foundation, Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce, Mequon-Thiensville Historical Society, Christ Alone Evangelical Lutheran Church, BE Martial Arts, LLC, Renewal by Andersen, StretchLab, Knowledge Edge and Mathnasium of Mequon.
Live music will be provided by Sawdust Symphony, an American new grass string band; LO/ST, a Milwaukee indie rock band; and Stray Voltage Band, a Milwaukee-based group that plays a blend of popular music covering several decades of rock, pop and country.
Admission to the Taste of Mequon is free. To learn more, go to https://www.mequonfestivals.org/.