FILE - Two men stand armed with guns on Jan. 6, 2021, in front of the Governor's Mansion in Olympia, Wash., during a protest supporting then-President Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, D.C., affirming then-President-elect Joe Biden's win. The key to dispelling conspiracy theories and misinformation about how elections are run is to confront the lies head on, election leaders from across the country who are meeting under heightened security in Wisconsin were told Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)