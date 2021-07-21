Election to fill Bergman aldermanic seat Sept. 28

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A special election will be held Sept. 28 to fill the Aldermanic District 1 seat left vacant by former Alderman Brandon Bergman.
Aldermen, including Bergman, voted 6-0 on Monday to hold a special election to fill the seat as opposed to appointing a replacement and/or waiting until the next regularly scheduled local election, which takes place next April.
According to a legal notice issued Tuesday, whoever is elected to the post on Sept. 28 will finish out the remainder of Bergman’s three-year term, which ends on April 15, 2024.
The last day to file nomination papers for the seat is 5 p.m. on Aug. 3. All candidates must live within the city’s First District. If more than three eligible candidates file, a primary will be held on Aug. 31. The winner of the election will be sworn in on Oct. 5.
Bergman, who ran unopposed this spring, said he is resigning from his seat because he is moving out of the district. His last day on the Common Council was Monday.
“(My wife) Andrea and I have decided to move to the other side of the City of Pewaukee, but no longer in the district in which I was elected,” Bergman wrote in a letter to fellow officials, adding that it had been his privilege to serve the people of the City of Pewaukee for the past six years.
“I thank the City of Pewaukee’s staff for working so diligently with me over the past 20-plus years to make our community the special Lake Country municipality that we each appreciate and love,” he wrote. “I look forward to seeing all of you in and around the city in the near and long term. Andrea and I don’t plan on living anywhere else.”