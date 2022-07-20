FILE - An election worker examines a ballot at the Clackamas County Elections office on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Oregon City, Ore. On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security in swing state Wisconsin were urged to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus,File)