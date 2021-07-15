OCONOMOWOC — Alderman Kevin Ellis has had enough when it comes to the Highway 67 pedestrian tunnel.
On July 24 at 11 a.m., Ellis said, he will be out at the tunnel — at the intersection of Oconomowoc Parkway and Highway 67 — and plunging a shovel into the ground to begin digging the tunnel entrances himself.
“What I’m hoping is that I can get a few individuals like myself — that are fed up that want to go ahead and finish this thing — to get this project started and come alongside me,” Ellis said. “All I’m going to do is every day I’m going to take three shovelfuls and put them to the side. I don’t know how long it’s going to take me, it may take me a long time, and that’s OK, but in the meantime, (elected officials) can figure it out.”
The project faced another roadblock earlier this spring when the topic wasn’t even broached for discussion to have funds included in the state budget to finish it.
Work was last done on the tunnel in 2016, when it was completed and subsequently filled in as the city waited for more grant money to complete the entrances to both sides.
However, grant money has not come forward and Ellis has decided to take matters into his own hands.
Ellis said he decided to take action after he almost got hit on Highway 67 when he was biking recently. He said he was crossing the six-lane highway when he stopped in the middle median waiting to continue and a car flew by in front of him at high speed.
What helped accentuate his decision was watching a group of 25 bikers on the Lake Country Trail having to cross Highway 67 in smaller groups just to get going.
“It’s dangerous. It’s really dangerous,” he said. “I know, I’ve been trying to communicate with the mayor as well as our illustrious county leaders and I’ve gotten nowhere because everybody is blaming the next person.”
Ellis said he wants to start this before someone gets seriously hurt.
“Unfortunately, when they will actually wake up and get some funds for the project so it can get done is when somebody is going to get killed,” he said.
While Ellis said he can’t literally open the tunnel himself, he said he hopes his actions put the project on elected officials’ radar.
“I can at least put this at the forefront of their minds so every morning when they get up, they know someone is digging to the tunnel that eventually they’re going to have to step in,” he said.
And Ellis said he recognizes that law enforcement might get involved. He said he already told the Oconomowoc Police Department of his plan.
“I expect pushback from people,” Ellis said. “I want it.”
He said he is hoping the squeaky wheel gets its grease.
“Nothing that I know of has happened in a fatal way and I don’t want it to come to that,” Ellis said. “I want this to get taken care of and taken care of now. I’m not Superman and I can’t get this taken care of myself. I’m looking for other individuals to come alongside and help me.
“However, I am going to get this thing started.”