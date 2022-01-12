ELM GROVE — The Elm Grove Fire Department and area departments responded to a structure fire in the village on Tuesday.
The fire occurred in a 4-unit condominium building at 13320 W. Bluemound Road. As a result of the fire, the entire roof of the building is gone.
According to a post on the Elm Grove Fire Department’s Facebook page, the village’s police and fire departments and EMS personnel responded to the fire at approximately 10:34 a.m. A resident of the second floor called to report that their porch had caught fire.
The fire quickly spread to the attic area of the building, causing significant damage to the second floor.
Three units were occupied by three individuals when the fire broke out. The fourth unit was unoccupied. All occupants left the residence on their own through the front door. There were no injuries to residents or emergency personnel.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Bluemound Road was temporarily closed from Sunnyslope Road to Elm Grove Road due to the fire.