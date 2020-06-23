FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen speaks at a meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. Johnsen, the embattled University of Alaska president, has resigned, the university announced Monday, June 22, 2020. The change in leadership was a mutual decision made after Johnsen consulted with the Board of Regents, according to a statement. His biography was immediately removed from the university's web page. (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File)