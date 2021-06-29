OCONOMOWOC - A public safety alert was sent via text message to people in the area of Golden Lake Road and Interstate 94 in the Oconomowoc area to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon.
The alert says that the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies are making the request during an ongoing police incident. People are directed to proceed to an interior room or basement, lock all exterior doors. When it is appropriate, an all clear message will be sent.
According to scanner traffic, a little after 1 p.m. Tuesday, there was a report of two possible armed robberies in the Oconomowoc area that resulted in a police pursuit on I-94 until the vehicle crashed near Golden Lake Road.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
This story will be updated.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have been closed at Highway 67 "due to an incident," according to a post on the state Department of Transportation's 511 traffic website.
The post, made at 1:30 p.m., does not state that the incident is related to the manhunt in Oconomowoc, but the closure is in that area.
The DOT included this photo — taken at 3:04 p.m. — showing westbound traffic being routed off the interstate.