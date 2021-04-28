WAUKESHA — The Salvation Army of Waukesha County will launch a crisis chaplaincy program in Waukesha on May 3 at 6 a.m. — providing emergency emotional and spiritual care for victims and community members affected by trauma.
Mike Neiman, mobile kitchen coordinator and facilities director at the Waukesha Salvation Army, said the crew includes eight chaplains who finished courses through the Salvation Army and will continue to take education courses. Neiman said they are also searching for additional chaplains to join the program.
Neiman said they are working with the Waukesha Police Department and the Waukesha Fire Department. They have an agreement with law enforcement where they will call the Waukesha Salvation Army for their chaplaincy program when victims need services.
“There’s two chaplains that go out (on a scene), we’re never alone,” Neiman said. “In the ideal world it’s usually a male and female.”
Neiman said there are currently four teams, each on call for a week at a time. He said they hope to have more teams in the future.
The program has been in the works for a while, prior to COVID-19. Salvation Army of Waukesha County Major Tim Nauta said the program has been a long time coming, with discussions taking place for a couple of years.
“We’re excited to finally be launching the program now ... we feel good about launching and doing it well,” Nauta said.
The Salvation Army of Waukesha County also has a mobile kitchen that responds to tragedies and provides food to law enforcement, victims and others on the scene. The program has prepared the Waukesha Salvation Army for its chaplaincy program.
“We’re focusing mainly right now in the city of Waukesha, because that’s who we have the agreement with ... if there’s an incident like the Roundy’s (shooting) incident and they needed people out there, we certainly will go,” Neiman said. “The idea is that as we get more people, we will grow and be able to cover all of Waukesha County.”
Nauta said often people just want someone there for them in a time of crisis.
“That’s not often possible or even the role of someone say in the fire service or a law enforcement person, so (we’re) able to offer that emotional support and spiritual support,” he said. “We find often that people even request prayer, they are seeking spiritual guidance in these times of crises. So that’s a real tangible thing that sets us apart from other groups. While there may be people of faith in the fire or police department, they’re probably not allowed to pull someone aside and do those kinds of things.”
The ultimate goal, Neiman said, is to be able to expand the program to have chaplains in different police districts or quadrants in the county and respond to emergencies that way.
Police Capt. Dan Baumann said the program is a great resource which will be managed by the Salvation Army, taking some of the workload off of the department’s plate.
“It will give us the capacity to continue to reduce crime, fear and disorder in Waukesha County to investigate cases, to advocate for crime victims and to be able to provide the best quality care for our community members,” Baumann said. “It gives (victims) the opportunity to walk that journey with them, whether spiritually or psychological care, anyone who’s experiencing some sort of trauma, they can do it on-scene immediately.”
The program is faith-based and non-denominational. Those interested in joining can contact Neiman directly at 262-650-3084. To view their website, visit https://centralusa. salvationarmy.org/waukesha.
More information
■ The Salvation Army of Waukesha County Chaplaincy Program is faith-based and non-denominational. Those interested in joining can contact Mike Neiman directly at 262-650-3084. To view their website, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/waukesha.