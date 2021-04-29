Emergency shelter renovations approved

WAUKESHA — The Housing Action Coalition of Waukesha County saw plans for emergency shelter renovations to their building along Sentry Drive approved at the Plan Commission meeting Wednesday night – moving their long-anticipated project on to the next steps of approval.
The minor site plan and architectural review was approved unanimously by four commissioners. Commissioners Joan Francoeur and Corey Montiho abstained from the vote. Mayor Shawn Reilly recused himself from discussion on the item.
Located at 1210 Sentry Drive, HAC purchased the former fire station from the city in the spring of 2019.
The building served as an overflow shelter for women and families during the 201920 winter season but was taken out of operation to address building needs, such as the absence of a fire sprinkler system, and for renovations that will allow the shelter to safely house some single men as well as single women and families with children.
The goal is to have the new-and-improved shelter back up and running by Dec. 1 so it can fill overflow housing needs for the 2021-22 winter season.
According to city documents, the building renovations will allow for three suites for families as well as kitchen and lounge areas, staff offices and a conference room. There would also be three additional parking spaces.
The applicants also requested that a composite wood trash enclosure be permitted for the location to save money, given the nonprofit nature of the organization.
Prior to the vote, HAC Director Jackie Smith said she’s hopeful they can move forward with the renovations on the building.
“It’s critical and the renovations itself will just enhance the quality of life, it enhances the work that we do and it’s much needed ... we enjoy doing the work that we do but we know we can’t do it without the help of everyone else,” she said.
Smith said they will be able to expand the space to allow for 25 beds — to serve single men, single women and families with children, within the two wings of the building.
The item will likely move on to the Common Council. Plan Commission and Common Council meetings are available to view live online at https://waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Common Council meetings are also available to view in-person at City Hall, 201 Delafield St.