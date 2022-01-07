This 2020 photo shows Cecilia Martinez. On Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, Martinez, the White House's top official on environmental justice, is stepping down a year after President Joe Biden took office with an ambitious plan to help disadvantaged communities and overhaul policies that have historically hurt them. Colleagues at the White House and in Congress say her departure is a loss since she played a pivotal role in centering disadvantaged communities in President Biden’s environmental and climate policies. (Cecilia Martinez via AP)