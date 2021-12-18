FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan poses for a photo for his EPA photographer near a cemetery in a neighborhood next to the Nu Star Energy oil storage tanks, after conducting a television interview, in St. James Parish, La., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Federal environmental officials have announced a $1 billion infusion to the Superfund program. Regan made the announcement Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at a Superfund site in Philadelphia. He says most of the sites are in minority communities that have suffered disproportionately from contamination. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)