Equipment failure caused power outage in Slinger

SLINGER — Slinger residents throughout the village lost power Tuesday evening, as a failing switchgear led to a village-wide failure of the electrical system.
The Slinger Utility, which provides electrical service to village residents, received reports Tuesday of minor power interruptions beginning around 5:45 p.m., according to information from the village. Those brief power interruptions continued until about 8 p.m., when the whole system lost power.
“Most of the village was affected for almost exactly an hour, and then two subdivisions near the switchgear were affected for about 3.5 hours,” Slinger Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said Wednesday.
Slinger Village President Scott Stortz posted updates on the outage on Facebook while it was occurring, and said the switchgear that failed was near the Farmstead Creek subdivision and Arthur Road. While the rest of the village had power restored by about 9 p.m., that subdivision and Whispering Pines did not regain electricity until about 11:30 p.m., according to Stortz’s statement.
“Crews worked diligently from the time of the first brief service interruption until the source of the problem was finally located,” according to a village statement.
Wilber said the village was grateful to the utility crews who worked on the problem, who responded quickly to rectify the outage as soon as possible. Crews worked through Wednesday as well to replace the switchgear equipment with a new unit.
Village information stated some customers may have had brief power interruptions Wednesday during that work, which was normal for equipment replacement.
Wilber said the Utility is investigating why the switchgear failed; the particular reason is not yet known. Even with that equipment problem, however, Wilber said the entire system should not have gone down from that failure.
“We’re in the middle of upgrading the system, and it should have been less vulnerable by now,” Wilber said.
Wilber said the vendors working on Slinger’s electrical system upgrade — Forster Electric is running the upgrade project and Border States Electric is supplying materials — will be attending the next Village Board meeting.
The village is expecting a report from those vendors on what happened, and why failure of one switchgear was able to compromise the entire system when there are supposed to be protections against such a situation.
The Village Board meeting will be Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Village Board meetings take place at the Slinger Village Hall, 300 Slinger Road. Board meetings are open to the public.