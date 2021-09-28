Esenberg’s coda with symphony ensures shows will go on

MILWAUKEE — Franklyn Esenberg of the Town of Cedarburg has had a huge hand in the prosperity of one of Milwaukee’s oldest performing symphony orchestras and he wants to make sure it’s accessible to everyone.
Esenberg, 88, has been a part of the Festival City Symphony for over 50 years and he is planning to retire soon from his role as chairman of the FCS Board of Directors. However, Esenberg has promised a large sum of money to ensure the continuation of the orchestra for the next eight to 10 years. His contribution is contingent upon admission to the FCS concerts being free and just asking for donations, so anyone who wants to can go to the symphony.
Esenberg’s goal with this donation is to hopefully make the FCS self-sustainable and to enable people who typically can’t afford it to go to the symphony.
Festival City Symphony is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that nurtures music education and appreciation by providing free access to high-quality classical music performances. Its mission is to extend its reach of live classical music in Milwaukee by presenting free and affordable concerts in formats that embrace people of all ages.
Esenberg said the FCS is an outlet and a form of income to many musicians.
“Music to me is something that’s ingrained in you and to have that outlet is extremely important,” he said. “I think every single musician will tell you the same thing.”
Carter Simmons has been the music director of FCS since 2018. He is also the artistic director of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra.
The orchestra was established in 1927 as the Milwaukee Civic Symphony Orchestra and it adopted its name Festival City Symphony in 1994 after the city of Milwaukee had stopped funding it. When the orchestra lost its funding from the city, Esenberg, who was just the principal clarinetist at the time, took over management and was a big funder to it.
Despite that being a huge setback for the FCS, the orchestra has survived and is now doing extremely well, according to Esenberg.
Esenberg was first given a clarinet by his mother when he was about 9 years old. Ever since then, he had played the clarinet up until he retired in March of 2020. Even after he took on a management role with the FCS, he was still the principal clarinetist.
FCS has a number of upcoming performances as part of its Saturday Classic Concert Series at the Bradley Symphony Center at 2 p.m. “Passion, Faith, and Fate” will be taking place on Oct. 23; “Mendelssohn and Mozart” on Nov. 20; “From Many, One” on March 5; and the Season Finale on April 9.
The FCS also runs the children’s program called Pajama Jamboree Wednesdays. It is a free, one-hour pops concert series held in the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St.
Children can dress up in pajamas and get to experience classical music and the background behind conducting an orchestra.
“Each concert has narration and music selections that are lively, tell a story, and/or demonstrate the colors of the orchestra, according to the FCS website. “The programs are frequently collaborative efforts with guest artists like local dancers, costumed actors and children’s performing groups. Sometimes audience members even get to conduct.”
The upcoming Pajama Jamboree is on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., which is their Holiday Pajama Jamboree. After that the Spring Pajama Jamboree will take place May 4.
One memorable performance of the Pajama Jamboree for Esenberg was when they played “Peter and the Wolf,” a musical composition written by Sergei Prokofiev. During the performance, the children were able to mimic the wolf and Peter.
“It was so successful that we couldn’t get as many people in the hall and we had to put them into another room and we had to play the same concert over again,” Esenberg said.
FCS relies on donations and grants. The organization’s current sponsors are the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Franklyn & Barbara Esenberg Fund; The United Performing Arts Fund; Cultural, Artistic and Musical Programming Advisory Council; Milwaukee County Arts Fund; and Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.
Charlane O’Rourke-Hertig will take over as chairman of the FCS Board of Directors after Esenberg retires.
For more information about Festival City Symphony and its events, visit festivalcitysymphony.org.