WAUKESHA — A total of $33,104 for building repairs and $8,376 in sanitation needs to reopen the administration and chapel building at Prairie Home Cemetery was approved by the Cemetery Commission Monday night.
The emergency funds and details of the project, spurred by the discovery of a mice infestation, were presented by Cemetery Director Lee Kelley and City Engineer Katie Jelacic Monday night.
Kelley showed the commission photos of the infestation.
“It was very clear to me from walking in the door that it was infested,” he told the commission.
Kelley said the building was said to be entirely contaminated and includes potential airborne substances. Kelley showed photos of droppings and residue in his desk from when he first came into his office on Feb. 1 and photos of feces from what he said are believed to be from either squirrels or raccoons in the attic. Couches, which were removed from the building, were entirely infested with remnants of leftover food found under the furniture.
“The main and primary reason we have not been able to solve this issue previously was the company that was servicing the cemetery was not able to go into the attic confines because of liability issues with their employer,” Kelley said.
Jelacic broke down the cost of each item with contractor bids presented, with roof repair work costing $12,500; attic removal and insulation costing $5,557; removing and installing a glass block on the basement window costing $1,407; wallpaper removal and paint costing $4,475; and the removal and replacement of carpets costing $9,165.
Jelacic said with the listed repairs she expects the building could be reopened the first week of May.
Alderwoman Kathleen Cummings inquired about the carpet removal because she thought it still may be new enough to keep. Jelacic said she would look into that further.
Jelacic also said some other repair items for the building may need to go into the city’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budget in the future.
Cummings also asked if the budget request would be approved by the Common Council. City Administrator Kevin Lahner said the item would go before the Common Council to authorize emergency spending, but work would begin immediately as an emergency request. Jelacic told the commission she had people lined up to begin work at the building immediately.
Cummings also asked if there was documentation that the closure of the building was recommended by the contractor. Kelley said it was recommended by the cleaning company, but he did not have documentation of such requested by Cummings at the meeting.
“The advisement was that we should address every item in the building at the time ... and for me, hearing that everything is contaminated to the touch, is an immediate issue ... which is why we proceeded with not having anybody enter,” he said.
At this time, Kelley said one staff member is working in the building as needed for access to the records, working with a mask and for minimal amounts of time.
Commissioner Curt Andrews said based on the situation, it was a good decision to close the building for the health and safety of the staff.
As for the records, Kelley said some are stored in the vault of the cemetery, which require daily access and some are in the basement and are required for historical research. To remove the records, a storage unit would be purchased for $656 with a recurring monthly fee of $134.62, and a contractor would be hired for the record removal and sanitation costing $3,660. Sanitizing the building would require $4,060.
Kelley said the cemetery had only run into one instance where they had to reimburse a family because they were unable to provide services. Jelacic said overall, crews have been able to work around chapel services.
Resident Chris Bauman spoke at the meeting Monday during the public comment session and said there was a “cover up” of the situation.