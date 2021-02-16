MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers called on the Republican-controlled Legislature Tuesday to bolster funding for K-12 and higher education and reform both the state’s criminal justice systems, while delivering a state budget with $1 billion in tax increases and liberal policy priorities that are almost certainly dead on arrival.
Evers pitched his $91 billion two-year state budget to the Legislature as a “Badger Bounceback” agenda as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year.
“I believe we can pass a budget with bipartisan support,” Evers said in the pre-recorded speech that played as lawmakers watched from the Assembly chamber. He urged Republicans not to be focused on settling scores “no one but you is keeping” and instead work together.
“I believe we can pass a budget that will make sure our state can bounce back and better than it was before this pandemic hit,” Evers said. “I believe we can pass a budget that will finally realize the future we’ve dreamed. I know that Legislature and I can get this done.”
Evers wants to increase funding for K-12 schools by the largest amount in more than 15 years, cut taxes for poor families and raise taxes on manufacturers and the wealthy. He also wants to keep a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze in place while increasing funding by $190 million and allowing UW to borrow money to offset losses caused by the pandemic.
He’s also proposed numerous measures Republicans are certain to reject, including allowing front-line workers to collectively bargain, which would partially repeal the Act 10 law passed a decade ago; legalizing recreational marijuana; banning the private sale of firearms; accepting the federal Medicaid expansion; and increasing the minimum wage.
His budget also would increase the legal age to vape or smoke tobacco from 18 to 21; cap enrollment in school choice programs; and allow families of fourth graders to visit state parks for free.
State employees would receive a 2% pay increase in January and another 2% raise in 2023, similar to what they got in the current budget.
His criminal justice overhauls are designed to result in fewer juveniles and adults being sent to prison by largely expanding and changing parameters dictating how people are sentenced and released from confinement. His proposal also calls for treating 17-year-olds as juveniles, rather than adults as they are now.
Evers faulted a previous juvenile justice overhaul package with focusing too much on closing the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison north of Wausau, rather than taking a larger look at reforming the system. His latest plan would still close the current facility and replace it with smaller, regional prisons. Counties, rather than the state Department of Corrections, would have responsibility for juvenile offenders.
The Evers budget is a starting point for Republicans who will now rewrite the plan over the next several months before passing its own version later this summer.
This is the second budget that Evers, a Democrat, has delivered to a Republican-controlled Legislature. Two years ago nearly all of Evers’ proposed policy changes were removed before the Legislature passed a budget plan with nearly unanimous opposition from Democrats. Evers signed it anyway, after making numerous vetoes.
The two-year spending plan would increase state spending by 7.3% the first year, which begins in July, and 2% the second.
There are provisions Republicans are likely to embrace, including no increase in gas taxes and continuation of the UW tuition freeze. Evers is also calling for expanding rural broadband access and creating a $100 million venture capital fund and directing $200 million to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, areas that traditionally find bipartisan support.
The budget increases taxes over two years by about $1.6 billion and reduces them by about $590 million, for a net increase of around $1 billion. That is largely due to reducing tax breaks for manufacturers and raising taxes on capital gains, two items Republicans have long opposed.
Evers’ tax cuts are primarily targeting poor people. The budget would quadruple the earned income tax credit for working poor families with one child and more than double it for families with two children. That would cost nearly $150 million over two years.
Evers also wants to force the Legislature to take up maps drawn by a commission he created when redistricting later this year, something Republicans have already said they will not do. Courts are ultimately expected to determine which maps get enacted and determine legislative and congressional boundary lines for the next decade.
Highlights of Gov. Evers' $91 billion state budget plan
GENERAL BUDGET:
— The $91 billion state budget would increase state spending by 7.3% in the first year and 2% in the second. The budget runs from July through June 2023.
TAXES:
— Increases taxes in total by about $1 billion.
— Increase the percentage of the federal credit that poor working families with one dependent child may claim from 4% to 16%. It would increase from 11% to 25% for families with two children. Evers estimates that 200,000 tax filers would benefit for an average savings of $350 a year.
— Limit the amount that manufacturers can claim for an existing tax credit to $300,000 a year. That will raise taxes on them by about $485 million over the next two years. Republicans oppose the idea and rejected it in Evers' last budget.
— Eliminate the 30% percent long-term capital gains exclusion for single filers earning more than $400,000 and joint filers earning more than $533,000. The move will increase taxes by about $350 million.
— Raise taxes roughly $540 million to conform with federal law.
EDUCATION:
— Continue the University of Wisconsin tuition freeze in place since 2013, but increase overall state funding by about $190 million.
— Allow UW to borrow money, a top priority of university leaders who see it as a way to weather short-term losses caused by the pandemic.
— Increase general aid to K-12 schools by $613 million, the biggest increase in more than 15 years, and restore the requirement that the state provide at least two-thirds funding to schools. Overall spending increase for public and private schools is $1.6 billion, the most ever.
— Cap enrollment in school choice programs in the second year of the budget. Currently enrolled students could continue and new students could be admitted when someone graduates or drops out. Teachers at choice schools would have to be licensed and property tax bills would show how much state aid was sent to private schools.
TRANSPORTATION:
— No gas tax or vehicle registration fee increases.
— $566 million in federal and state money to the major highway program.
— $40 million in bonding to start the oft-delayed Interstate 94 expansion project in Milwaukee County.
VOTING:
— Implement automatic voter registration when a person gets a driver's license.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT:
— $200 million for small businesses recovering from the pandemic to retain or rehire former employees.
— $100 million venture capital program to spur economic growth through entrepreneurship.
HEALTH:
— Expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act to cover all low-income residents who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. That will provide coverage to 90,900 more people and Evers' administration said it will save $634 million over two years.
— Implement a state-based insurance marketplace.
— Develop a public option health plan to be offered in 2025 or sooner if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE:
— Overhaul the juvenile justice system to create a sentence adjustment procedure for youth under 18; eliminate life without the possibility of extended supervision for juvenile offenders; and prohibit the use of restraints on anyone under the age of 18 when appearing in court.
— Return 17-year-olds to the juvenile court system, rather than treat them as adults as they are currently. Modify the conditions under which a youth under the age of 18 may be waived into adult court and increase the age of delinquency from 10 to 12.
— Counties, rather than the state Department of Corrections, would have responsibility for juvenile offenders.
— Make changes to the way adults are sentenced, released, revoked, and are eligible for expungement with the goal of reducing the state's prison population.
— Establish procedures for processing and storing sexual assault kits.
— Ban the private sale of firearms. Instead, require that nearly all sales be done through federally licensed firearm dealers with background checks conducted on recipients.
— Pass a “red-flag” law that allows for a judge to order that a person not be allowed to possess a firearm if they are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.
LABOR:
— Allow front-line workers to have collective bargaining rights, a partial repeal of the Act 10 law passed in 2011. The annual recertification requirement for state and local government bargaining units, as well as the provision that approval by a majority of bargaining unit members is required to certify, would be repealed.
— Increase the minimum wage to $8.60 immediately, $9.40 in 2023, $10.15 in 2024 and increase it annually based on the consumer price index going forward. Increase the minimum wage for state workers to $15 an hour and create a commission to study such an increase for all workers.
— Reinstate prevailing wage requirements for workers on state and local public works projects.
— Repeal the right to work law that prohibits employers from only hiring unionized workers.
— Simplify the state's unemployment insurance law and increase weekly benefits from $370 to $409 and eliminate a one-week waiting period for benefits.
— $79.5 million to modernize the state's unemployment insurance systems, which were overwhelmed last year with the high number of claims filed when the pandemic hit.
VAPING AND MARIJUANA:
— Legalize recreational and medical marijuana.
— Increase the age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21, prohibit the use of a vapor product indoors or on school grounds.
EQUITY
— Establish a diversity, equity and inclusion program to promote equity in all programs. Create a chief equity officer and 18 equity officers across state government.
— Reinstate domestic partnership benefits for all state and local government employee insurance programs administered by the Department of Employee Trust Funds.
— Make reference to marriages in law gender neutral.
— Specify that employers can’t discriminate based on gender identity
OTHER
— Require the Legislature to take up the redistricting maps proposed by a commission created by the governor, something Republicans who control the Legislature are certain to reject.
— Allow families with students who are in fourth grade to enter state parks for free.
— Increase pay for state employees by 2% in 2022 and another 2% in 2023.
— Make June 19, known as Juneteenth, a state holiday. The date marks the emancipation of people who had been enslaved in the United States.