MADISON - A day after a black man was shot by police officers in Kenosha, Gov. Tony Evers has announced he has called for a special session of the state Legislature on policing accountability and transparency convening. The National Guard has also been deployed to Kenosha County, according to the Kenosha News.
Evers’ special session is scheduled to be held at noon Aug. 31.
“Today I am calling for a special session of the Legislature to take up the package of legislation we announced earlier this year,” Evers said. “We must begin the long but important path toward ensuring our state and our country start to live up to our promises of equity and justice. I am urging the Legislature to rise to this occasion and give this special session the urgent and productive effort this moment demands and that the people of Wisconsin deserve.”
Evers previously called for the Legislature to take up a series of policing accountability and transparency measures on June 19.
In a letter sent to the legislature, Evers said “As we move forward, if there is an unwillingness to do this important work, conversations with legislative leaders break down, or there are talks of delays until the next legislative session, as governor, I am ready and willing to use my power to call on the Legislature into special session to act.”
On Monday, during a press conference, Evers also said people should be able to voice their concerns and asked them to do it peacefully and to wear their masks while keeping physical distance.
The package of legislation included in the governor’s special session call includes:
LRB 6273/LRB 6424:
Establishes statewide use of force standards for all law enforcement agencies that includes that the primary duty of law enforcement is to preserve the life of all individuals; that deadly force is to be used only as the last resort; that officers should use skills and tactics that minimize the likelihood that force will become necessary; that, if officers must use physical force, it should be the least amount of force necessary to safely address the threat; and that law enforcement officers must take reasonable action to stop or prevent any unreasonable use of force by their colleagues; Prohibits discipline of a law enforcement officer for reporting a violation of a law enforcement agency's use of force policy; and Requires the Law Enforcement Standards Board (LESB) to develop a model use of force policy for law enforcement agencies.