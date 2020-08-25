MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin following protests in communities across the state.
The executive order directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response, and calls to state active duty additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions.
On Monday, Evers announced the authorization of the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County following the shooting of a black man by police officers in Kenosha on Sunday.
Following protests on Monday night, which caused significant damage in Kenosha, Evers has authorized an increase in Wisconsin National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members and will continue to adjust to meet local needs.
According the announcement from the governor, the National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.