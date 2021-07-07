Evers defends signing opioid bill despite concerns

WAUKESHA — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday defended signing a bill that every Democrat except one in the Legislature opposed and he has concerns about, saying the measure will speed disbursement of settlement money with opioid manufacturers.
Evers’ decision to sign drew bipartisan praise at a news conference Tuesday in Waukesha, from Republican Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, Democratic Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and others.
Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said his county has experienced similar difficulties over the last year. He voiced support for allowing funds to be allocated locally. “We’re the ones that actually provide the services,” he said. Portage County Executive Chris Holman also attended the event.
“The governor stood strong and realized we could get this done together and I appreciate that,” Farrow said, citing record drug death numbers in the county last year. “Our partnerships help us to continue to bring new ideas and new opportunities to help individuals with substance abuse challenges.”
Crowley said the new law is key to unlocking money that counties desperately need to fight the opioid epidemic, also citing local death numbers. He said he thought a settlement in the long-running national lawsuit against opioid manufacturers was “imminent.”
“He does not get to choose what legislation comes to his desk,” Crowley said of Evers. “This could be a historic settlement.”
The event was held at Lutheran Social Services’ Aspen Center in Waukesha — the organization is a medically monitored community- based residential care facility for men and women seeking addiction treatment.
Under the law, which Evers signed June 30, the state must work with counties on settlements to lawsuits they have filed separately against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state. And all of the money would have to be spent on opioid abuse, no other government programs.
Evers said his primary reason for signing the bill was to ensure that money from any settlement gets to Wisconsin counties and municipalities quickly.
But he said he thought the requirement that the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee sign off on any settlement is an unconstitutional violation of separation of powers.
Evers also said he thought requiring committee approval will only slow disbursement of the money.
The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law during a lame-duck session in December 2010 that requires settlements entered into by the state Department of Justice to receive legislative approval.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this year refused to consider Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging that requirement before it had been considered by lower courts. Kaul re-filed the lawsuit in June in Dane County Circuit Court. Republicans also sued Kaul in Polk County, arguing that he has been violating the law requiring him to get approval from the budget committee before entering into settlement agreements and depositing all money received in the state’s general fund.
The judge in the lawsuit brought by Republicans is scheduled to issue a ruling on July 22.
The Wisconsin Assembly passed the opioid settlement bill 60-38, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats against. The Senate passed it 19-11, with Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor joining all Republicans in support. All other Democrats voted against it.
