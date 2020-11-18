Evers extends mask mandate to January 2021

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday took his next step in combatting the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin.
The Democratic governor announced during one of his bi-weekly COVID-19 media briefings that his statewide mask mandate has been extended until January of next year, and that he is issuing a new public health emergency this week.
The current public health emergency was set to expire this Saturday.
“It’s clear based on where we’re at that that we cannot afford to stop or have a gap in some of the only mitigation efforts we still have in place,” Evers said.
Emergency Order No. 1 will also be re-issued, Evers said, which requires face covering in public places.