MADISON - Wisconsin will receive nearly $5 billion in federal money as part of the American Rescue Plan. Of that, roughly $3.5 billion will go to state government, and the other $2 billion will go to local governments across Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers has yet not said how he intends to spend the state’s share.
Evers on Monday announced a series of online listening sessions to coincide with his budget proposal.
“Our Badger Bounceback agenda is all about making sure our state can bounce back from COVID-19 better than we were before this pandemic hit,” Gov. Evers said.
CJ Szafir with the Institute for Reforming Government said the governor should spend Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money on things related to the coronavirus.
“Gov. Evers, to the extent he has flexibility, should allocate federal dollars to assist in the vaccine roll-out, schools that are open five days a week including private [schools], restaurants and retail that due to no fault of their own still have significantly less foot traffic, and people who are truly in need,” Szafir told The Center Square on Monday.
Evers’ budget plan includes $8 billion in new spending, and $1.6 billion in new taxes.
Szafir says the new stimulus package renders unnecessary the governor’s proposed tax increases.