MADISON - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says it’s not that he’s opposed to tax cuts, he’s just not sure if he supports the tax cuts included in the state’s new budget.
Evers on Thursday said he’s not sure what he is going to do with the $87.5 billion spending plan from Republicans.
“The answer is going to be vague because we have not received the budget,” Evers explained. “And so much of the decision making that I do is reliant on the actual language of the bill.”
Evers can sign the budget as is, he can veto it in its entirety, or he can veto or change bits and pieces. Wisconsin’s governors have one of the most powerful line-item veto pens in the country.
The governor hinted that line-item vetoes are the most likely.
“We’ll be spending lots of time over the next few days going through it, and seeing what we’re going to do with different parts that may be changed,” Evers said.
The Republicans who control the Assembly and Senate will spend about $4 billion less in the new state budget than Gov. Evers wanted, and they will spend it on different priorities.
“It’s not that I am opposed to [tax cuts], I just have to see it in the context of what the actual language is,” Evers explained.
Wisconsin’s new budget is supposed to already be in place. The state’s new fiscal year started on Thursday, July 1st. But Wisconsin can operate without a new budget in place for a little while. In fact, it’s not uncommon for the budget not to be finalized til the end of the summer or even the fall.
Spending from the previous two-year state budget simply carries over.