FILE - Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference after Gov. Tony Evers delivered his state budget address at the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis., Feb. 15, 2023. The Wisconsin Assembly planned to vote Wednesday, May 17, on a Republican-authored plan to increase state aid to local governments, despite not having reached agreement with the GOP-controlled Senate and in the face of a veto threat from Evers. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)