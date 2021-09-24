MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday he has proclaimed Sept. 25, 2021, as “Bob Uecker Day” in Wisconsin.
The move is made to celebrate the legacy of Bob Uecker in Major League Baseball and to recognize his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.
“As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of my favorite baseball memories over the years have been narrated by Bob Uecker,” Evers said, in a statement. “Bob is a homegrown Milwaukeean who has tremendous pride and love for the sport, his hometown, and his home state, and is more than deserving of this statewide day of celebration of his career, legacy, and achievements.”
The celebration recognizes Uecker’s 66 years in the MLB and half century with the Brewers. He has been named Wisconsin Sportscaster of the year five times and been inducted into both the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame; he also received the Ford C Frick Award for mayor contributions in baseball by a broadcaster.
“For generations, Bob has brought the ballpark experience into the homes of Brewers fans throughout the state, and his ability to create that magic is unrivaled,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations, in a statement. “Bob is more than an icon in the state of Wisconsin; he is one of the world’s great entertainers and personalities. We are fortunate to call him one of our own as we celebrate his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Brewers.”
Uecker has been affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” a nickname given to him by the late Johnny Carson.