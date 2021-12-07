WEST BEND — Gov. Tony Evers signed two bipartisan bills at Friends, Inc. on Monday to prevent future backlogs of sexual assault examination kits in the state of Wisconsin.
“Unfortunately, we all know too well the challenges the Department of Justice is up against working through the backlog of assault kits that went neglected for too long, denying victims and survivors of swift justice,” said Evers. “The bills I’m signing today take several critical steps forward in helping to ensure justice is not delayed or denied by creating a process with increased transparency and accountability within the state’s testing process for kits.”
The first bill signed into law Monday, Senate Bill 71, establishes a statutory procedure for collecting and submitting sexual assault kits to state crime labs and for the testing and processing of those kits. The second bill, Senate Bill 94, creates a tracking system allowing survivors to access information about the status of their kits as they move through the criminal justice process.
“Victims and survivors of sexual assault have already gone through the unimaginable, and their path to justice should not be delayed or obstructed,” said Evers.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said over the course of several decades, Wisconsin had accumulated about 6,800 kits at police agencies and hospitals. These kits were never submitted to state crime labs for testing.
The DOJ worked to identify kits for testing and completed testing in November 2019. The department is now following up on cases in which foreign DNA was identified. Several people have been charged with crimes and some have been convicted.
“We need to make sure there is never another backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Wisconsin again, and the two bills that are being signed today are going to help make sure that never happens,” said Kaul. “What that means is that justice will be more certain for survivors of sexual assault and it means that we can be more confident that violent criminals who commit sexual assault will be held accountable, making our communities safer.”
District 16 state Sen. Melissa Agard called the bills a “huge win for survivors across the state of Wisconsin.”
“I am so proud to tell those who have endured these horrible crimes, who have shared their stories — and those who are not at a place where they can share their stories yet — that you have helped us get to this point. You are the brave ones and we are here bringing your stories forward, and we are committed to continuing to solve these problems,” said Agard.
“This is just one step in the process. There is more to do. So today, we celebrate, and tomorrow, we roll up our sleeves and we continue our work because that’s what survivors need us to do in Wisconsin.”
Friends, Inc. works with survivors to provide services such as individual advocacy, support groups and support throughout the criminal justice system.
“While honoring survivors, I’d be amiss to not acknowledge that there are many survivors that unfortunately do not report or even share the trauma they have experienced,” said Friends, Inc. Executive Director Kate Nickel. “For all of those survivors listening today, we want you to know that Friends is here, and there are agencies like us all across state ready to believe and support you. We also want survivors to know that the systems are working to ensure that we make laws and policies that support survivors. For if we strive to meet the needs of the most marginalized individuals, we will all be served.”