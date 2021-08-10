Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.