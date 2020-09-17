WAUKESHA — A former Kettle Moraine High School principal received child pornography from a minor while he was employed there, but the district did not know about it until this week, Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Pat Deklotz said Wednesday.
David A. Hay, 40, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a count of receiving child pornography in May 2010, admitting that he possessed a 105-second video of a boy, about 15 years old, dancing slowly while removing his clothes before exposing himself and performing a sex act, according to the plea agreement in the case. Hay faces five to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in a Green Bay federal courtroom Dec. 18. The charge is different from the two filed against Hay in January, when he was charged with using a computer to attempt to persuade or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and possession of child pornography.
Hay was principal at Kettle Moraine High School from 2008 to 2011, and then was principal at Tomah High School from 2011 to 2014. He was deputy chief of staff for Richard Carranza, the schools chancellor for New York City’s Department of Education, when he was arrested at Gen. Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Dec. 29.
The complaint in the case said Hay engaged in a months-long conversation with whom he thought was a 14-year-old boy but who instead was an undercover Neenah police officer, having explicit conversations and arranging a meeting in a Fox Valley hotel room that he backed out of hours before it was set to occur.
Agents found on his phone sexually explicit photos of a former Tomah student that were dated 2015, when the subject would have been 15 or 16. That person said he was not sure if he sent Hay the photos or if Hay received them from someone else. He said he never had any inappropriate contact
with Hay when he was a juvenile, but may have sent the photos to Hay after becoming an adult, the complaint said.
But defense attorney Jonathan Smith said Hay was never indicted on the first count, and that the final conviction was the result of negotiations. Smith said he had concerns about the original charges based on the cancellation, and the question of how old the former Tomah student was when Hay received the video from the subject. Smith said the charge Hay pleaded to involved a different individual than the one from Tomah, but declined to get into specifics about him.
“We’ll address all those circumstances at the time of sentencing,” Smith said. “He is very remorseful about the behavior and obviously that’s a significant consequence to him and his professional life and ultimately he is addressing what he can the best that he can.”
Deklotz previously told The Freeman that Hay was not renewed in 2011 due to concerns about whether his teaching license was current and the revelation that he misused a district credit card, for which he reimbursed the district. She said the district had no knowledge of the incident for which Hay was convicted until Wednesday, including whether the subject was a student.
“We are extremely sickened and disgusted by this news. We were not aware of this crime and have not been made aware of any details, by authorities or anyone involved in the investigation,” Deklotz said in a statement. “As we stated previously, the district had no knowledge of any concerns that are of the nature of the investigation leading to the arrest of Mr. Hay. Other than the initial investigation requests received in January of 2020, the district has had no contact with authorities.”