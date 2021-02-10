GRAFTON — A former pharmacist accused of trying to destroy more than 500 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will remain at his parents’ Milwaukee home until his sentencing, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Steven Brandenburg appeared in federal court via video Tuesday to formally plead guilty to two charges of tampering with a consumer product. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Knight also asked Judge Brett Ludwig to return Brandenburg to jail until sentencing, saying he poses a threat to those around him and has a history of untreated mental illness.
In two victim impact statements filed at midnight Tuesday, several fellow Advocate Aurora Grafton employees who used to work with Brandenburg said they are scared and have been emotionally affected by their interactions with him.
According to court documents, Brandenburg admitted in an email confession that he intentionally removed a box of 57 vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator on two separate occasions while he was a pharmacist at the Grafton hospital — once on Dec. 24 and once on Dec. 25, for a total of 12 hours. The doses were enough for 570 shots.
Vaccines from those vials were also given to 57 health care workers.
He was also charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with a misdemeanor for attempted felony criminal damage with property. The misdemeanor is based on a statement from Moderna that the vaccine is still effective when left unchilled for up to 24 hours.
Knight also argued that Brandenburg has a history of mental health problems and alternative thinking. Brandenburg has told investigators that he believed the vaccine was microchipped and will turn off people’s birth control, while making others infertile. It was also revealed in a federal search warrant
that he believes the Earth is flat and that the sky is not real, but rather a shield put up by the government to keep people from seeing God.
Knight said Tuesday that Brandenburg believes the authorities are out to get him, that he is a prophet and that the 9/11 attacks were fake.
“Those are alarming representations from anybody, much less a pharmacist with documented mental health issues,” Knight said.
But Brandenburg’s attorney, Jason Baltz, said none of the variables that might make him a danger exist anymore. He is no longer a pharmacist — Brandenburg said he agreed with the Wisconsin Pharmacy Examining Board Monday to surrender his license.
His divorce and child custody court battles that brought him much stress are also resolved, Baltz said.
“Both the opportunity and the life circumstances are no longer present in Mr. Brandenburg’s life,” Baltz said.
He added that Brandenburg has had no prior criminal history and is not a flight risk.
Ludwig agreed, but ordered Brandenburg to wear a GPS monitor and remain at his parents’ home, except for trips to see his lawyer or probation officer. Ludwig also ordered Brandenburg to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. June 8.