This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office shows Arvin Mathur. The former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student threatened students, staff members and professors at the university, telling some of them via email before he traveled to the U.S. last week that he planned to kill their children, according to court documents. Mathur was in Michigan's St. Clair County Jail on Sunday, March 12, 2023 following his arrest after traveling from Copenhagen, where he has been enrolled at a university, court records and online jail records show. (St. Clair County Sheriff's Office via AP)