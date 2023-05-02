FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Winnebago County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Grant Fuhrman, of Oshkosh, Wis. On Monday, May 1, 2023, a judge sentenced Fuhrman, a former Wisconsin student who attacked his high school's police officer with a barbecue fork, to 17 years in prison. (Winnebago County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)