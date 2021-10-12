WAUKESHA — The Federal Aviation Administration reported a single-engine Glastar that had two passengers on board crashed in a residential area in the village of Waukesha around 9:35 a.m. this morning.
Fire department personnel and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department officials were seen at the corner of Red Wing Drive and Elder Ayre Drive this morning immediately following the crash.
According to the FAA, the plane was flying from Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee to Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kan.
“The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site,” a statement from the FAA said. “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the accident. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.”
The FAA did not have an update on the condition of the passengers nor their identities and said local law enforcement will have that information.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is expected to release more information in a press release.