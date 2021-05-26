WEST BEND — Beginning today, face coverings will be made optional, but highly recommended, for all West Bend School District staff members and students.
The CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department are recommending that students and staff wear face coverings while indoors as a primary mitigation measure, followed by quarantine for exposure to positive cases as a secondary mitigation measure.
“As a district, we made a commitment to be responsive to our individual school and district data. For a number of weeks, we have had very limited cases,” said Superintendent Jen Wimmer. “We felt it was a recommendation that needed to be made and was supported by the data. There may come a time in the next school year where our COVID-19 data shows us that mitigation measures should be put into place. Therefore, I want our staff and our community to know that we have been, and will continue to be, responsive to our school and district data.”
Health room professionals will still continue to wear face coverings when interacting with students who may be ill.
“We no longer require quarantine (with the use of face coverings) in order to continue student access to milestone moments such as field day, graduation, honors night and more end-of-year highlights,” Wimmer wrote.
Students and staff who are a close contact and not using a face covering will need to quarantine at the risk of missing athletic events, school events and graduation.
Students in athletics will be held to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) standards.
As the WBSD prepares for summer school, they also plan to make masks recommended. Summer school classes could be used as a pilot program for “masks in motion,” which would require students to wear face coverings while traveling between classrooms. Face coverings could then be removed once in the classroom or outside with social distancing measures.
On Tuesday, the WBSD COVID-19 dashboard noted that no schools had active COVID-19 positive investigations among students, including 4K partners and Rolfs Education Center. There were no investigations among staff members.
Most schools also did not have any students absent for contact tracing. Green Tree Elementary School, McLane Elementary School, Silverbrook Intermediate School and East and West high schools each had less than five students absent for contact tracing. When there are less than five students absent, the exact number is not given to help protect the students’ identities.
According to Wisconsin DHS, 42.4 percent of all Washington County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 37.2 percent of which have completed the vaccination series. The vaccination rate of residents ages 12-15 is 10.4 percent, and the vaccination rate for residents ages 16-17 is 21.8 percent.