Fairest of the Fair says the role is a ‘blessing’

CEDARBURG — There are so many things that the 2021 Fairest of the Fair, Mackenzie Neumann, loves about the Ozaukee County Fair, but what she loves most about it is the way it brings the entire community together.
The community will be coming back for the 162nd Ozaukee County Fair this year after it was not open to the public in 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic. The fair was limited to the judging of 4-H and open class exhibits and holding the traditional livestock and small-animal auctions.
“To be the official ambassador for such an amazing event is such a blessing,” said Neumann, 20, of Cedarburg.
Neumann recently graduated from St. Norbert College in De Pere, and majored in communication and media studies with a minor in leadership.
The fair has been a part of Neumann’s family for generations. She is a third-generation Ozaukee County 4-H member and she was enrolled in Town and County 4-H Club for 12 years.
“I have been attending the fair for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It was always my favorite time of the year. Not only because I was in 4-H, but because no matter the time or place, I would always run into someone I knew. Being at the fair was like being with your family because there was always a friendly face around the next ride or food stand.”
Becoming Fairest of the Fair has been a longtime goal for Neumann. She was crowned Ozaukee County Jr. Fairest of the Fair in 2012 and she was able to participate with the Fairest of the Fair, Sheila Kleist, at various events prior and during the fair. Neumann said Kleist became a great mentor and friend to her during that time.
Neumann became Miss Ozaukee, one of the official ambassadors for 4-H, when she was 16 years old and she spent a lot of time at the fair attending 4-H events and activities.
Her reign as Junior Fairest of the Fair and Miss Ozaukee intensified her love for the Ozaukee County Fair and she wanted to become Fairest of the Fair.
“This position has been the biggest blessing,” Neumann said. “I have spent the year promoting the best week of the summer and serving as an ambassador for something I love. I wanted to serve in the position that I have looked up to since I was a little girl.”
As Fairest of the Fair, Neumann is the official ambassador of the Ozaukee County Fair, promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural and commercial opportunities that are available at the fair. She represented the Ozaukee County Fair at various promotional events prior to the fair. During the fair this week, she will attend all the major daily events and activities including animal judging, the demo derby and truck/tractor pulls, concerts, the livestock auction and more.
“My job at the fair is to be everywhere, interacting with fairgoers and promoting the upcoming events,” Neumann said.
Neumann said the return of the Ozaukee County Fair this year feels indescribable. She stated that while it was unfortunate that the public couldn’t participate in the fair last year, she believes that has made everyone much more excited to return to the fair this year.
“That fact has made promoting the fair that much more exciting and fun,” she said. “Everyone is as excited about the fair as I am and have awaited its return.”
Neumann’s reign as Fairest of the Fair will end on Sunday, Aug. 1 during a farewell ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Blain’s Farm & Fleet 4H Entertainment South Expo.
“This will allow me to share my year of amazing experiences, my relationship with the 2021 Junior Fairest of the Fair and the numerous ‘thank-yous’ that are well deserved by the fair board, the Fairest Committee and all those who make my position and the fair possible,” Neumann said.
After the fair is over, Neumann will represent Ozaukee County at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention that will select the Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fairs.
Neumann said the Fairest of the Fair is a very important role to both the fair and the community.
“My position has economic, cultural, and social responsibilities to the community,” she said. “The fair does so much more for the community than most people know. Part of my position is educating others on all the positive impacts most skip over. There are so many benefits and parts of my position that are amazing, but I feel the most important part of the position is educating others on the importance of the fair and all the benefits it brings to the surrounding area.”