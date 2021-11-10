TOWN OF EAGLE — A family of six has been forced to leave their home in the Town of Eagle after a house fire caused devastating damage to the residence Friday night.
Jason Rossbach said he was sitting in the living room watching TV with three of his children when the lights went out in the kitchen. Rossbach went downstairs to check the circuit breaker when one of his children shouted that there was a fire. Rossbach’s wife, Jessica Rossbach, said she was sleeping upstairs and so was another of their kids. They were also alerted of the fire and were able to safely evacuate.
Rossbach said he first tried to extinguish the fire with a hose.
“We got out as fast as we could,” he said. “Once I realized the hose wasn’t doing anything I realized it didn’t pay to stand there. So we got everybody out, got ahold of 911 and just waited and watched I guess — there (was) nothing I (could) do … (You) watch everything you own going up in smoke, stuff you can’t even replace.”
According to Eagle Fire Department Chief Scott Kugel, the department was dispatched at approximately 9 p.m. to the report of the fire along Draper Road. First arriving units found a fully involved garage fire that started to go into the kitchen. A MABAS Box alarm was issued resulting in 20 responding departments to help extinguish the fire with more water.
The living room, kitchen, dining room and garage were severely damaged. Many of their belongings, including a car, were also lost. At this time, there is no estimate of the damage from the family’s insurance provider. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
“The house is a loss — some of it’s standing but on the inside it’s all gutted and burned,” Rossbach said.
The Rossbachs are currently staying with family until they have more information on how they can proceed. The family lived at the house for a little over two years, formerly in Mukwonago for about 10 years.
Fundraising
A GoFundMe is set up online to assist the Rossbachs with the aftermath of the fire at: https://bit.ly/3C0PA9o.
The Rossbachs thank the community for all assistance that has been provided — including support from the public, from the schools, from family, from the drop-off locations and more.
Monetary donations are also being collected at Citizen’s Bank with “Eagle Family Fire” in the memo. Item drop-off sites are also are the Eagle Fire Department and the Eagle Library.