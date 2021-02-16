WASHINGTON COUNTY — Family Promise of Washington County has seen a decrease in people seeking shelter from negative temperatures this year due to the moratorium on evictions. However, overall calls for help and other housing services are increasing.
Executive Director Lori Prescott stated the weather plays a role in who the shelter sees and when, and negative temperatures and weather play a role in that. For example, people may also be more inclined to seek shelter in months with heavy rain.
“With the eviction moratorium, we’ve actually not been seeing as much high numbers at this moment with the negative temperatures than we see in other years,” said Prescott.
However, Family Promise is prepared to help those in need when the moratorium ends on March 31.
“We will anticipate seeing a spike in helping people with homeless prevention at that point,” said Prescott.
Due to COVID-19, those seeking assistance would normally quarantine at a hotel using a voucher before being welcomed into a shelter. This helps ensure the individual is asymptomatic.
“We try not to have anyone out in the elements if we can help that,” said Prescott.
In colder weather, though, Family Promise ensures that anyone who needs shelter from the elements can be housed in a shelter or use a hotel voucher.
For housing services throughout 2020, Family Promise of Washington County saw increases in calls.
In 2019, Family Promise of Washington County provided services to 1,000 individuals who had contacted them for help. In 2020, they received 1,789 calls.
The organization received 1,375 calls to its Housing Hotline last year, an increase from 773 calls in 2019. They provided 7,901 nights of shelter in 2020, as compared to 7,287 in 2019.
The Homeless Prevention program also kept 19 households from becoming homeless in 2019 and 48 households in 2020. Family Promise offers shelter at Karl’s Place for men and at The Promise Center for women and families. Both locations are now running using the same model where they are in-house and with a case manager working on program, income, housing and mental and physical health.
Family Promise has created temporary night shelter for families adjacent to the day center. Congregations of various churches used to provide help to families on a rotating basis, but with COVID-19, churches were shut down.
If a person qualifies for rapid re-housing, they can receive rental assistance for up to one year based on a case-by-case situation. This allows them to create savings.
For those with greater barriers, Family Promise offers transitional housing
apartments to make contributions to future landlords and pay money back from past evictions or the court system. Tenants at these apartments can stay for up to one year.
To help sustain homelessness services, Family Promise is running a virtual online giving event on March 18. Donations will be matched by West Bend Mutual Insurance and the Prescott Family Foundation.