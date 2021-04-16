WAUKESHA – Spring is in the air and area vendors are preparing their produce, plants, crafts and recipes to return to Waukesha County for the 2021 farmers market season under continued COVID-19 safety guidelines.
While many farmers markets had to create tentative plans for the 2020 season and then proceed under guidelines never seen before, practice makes perfect and the markets will open with similar precautions this season.
Norm Bruce, Waukesha Downtown Business Association president, said the Waukesha Farmers Market will have many guidelines that were in place last year, including one-directional walking around the market to avoid close contact and additional recommendations listed on their website.
“We’ve got a great group of our old vendors back, which we always do … but we’ve also got some new ones that are coming on board,” Bruce said. “We have really good attendance (with the) weather in the middle of summer and June, you’ll find we have attendance between 4,000 and 6,000 a week.”
Brookfield Farmers Market Market Manager Bobbi Harvey said the market will also continue to implement COVID-19 policies.
“We’re asking people to stay home if they’re not feeling well, wash their hands often and prefer that they wear a mask or face covering, it’s not a requirement,” she said.
Harvey said there are several new vendors with new products including hot peppers from Doorstep Peppers and avocado toast from Vocado MKE.
“We’re really looking forward to (this season), this will be our 31st season,” Harvey said. “We had all kinds of festivities planned for last year but with COVID that kind of put a damper on things. We have a great selection of vendors and products available and we’re just excited, hoping that a lot of people have gotten the vaccine so they’ll feel safer. We still have social distancing between the vendors as well as the ample room between the shoppers to walk.”
The Saturday markets, which are scheduled from May 1-Oct. 30, include the Waukesha Farmers Market, which will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of West St. Paul Avenue and Madison Street; the Brookfield Farmers Market, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Brookfield Central High School at 16900 W. Gebhardt Road, Brookfield; the Delafield Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Main and Dopkins Streets; the Oconomowoc Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bank Five Nine Campus lot, 155 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc; and the New Berlin Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. to noon at 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin.
The Pewaukee/ Lake Country Farmers Market will be held from May 12-Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Christ Lutheran Church, W240N3103. Christ Lutheran Church is hosting the new Lake Country Farmers Market for the first time, and it is expected to feature a food truck, live entertainment, children’s activities, special theme nights, dozens of unique craft vendors and fresh produce from local farmers.
The Mukwonago Farmers Market will be held from May 19-Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Field Park, the corner of State Highway 83 and County Road NN.
Farmers markets around the county
Waukesha Farmers Market
Season: May 1-Oct. 30
Time: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
Where: The corner of West St. Paul Avenue and Madison Street
Website: www.waukeshafarmersmarket.com
Brookfield Farmers Market
Season: May 1-Oct. 30
Time: 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays
Where: Brookfield Central High School, front lot, 16900 W. Gebhardt Road, Brookfield.
Website: www.brookfieldfarmersmarket.com
Pewaukee Farmers Market
Season: May 12-Oct. 13
Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Christ Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Road
Website: www.facebook.com/PLCFarmersMarket
Delafield Farmers Market
Season: May 1-Oct. 30
Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
Where: The corner of Main and Dopkins Streets
Website: www.delafieldfarmersmarket.com
Mukwonago Farmers Market
Season: May 19-Oct. 13"
Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: Field Park, the corner of State Highway 83 and County Road NN
Website: www.facebook.com/mukwonagofarmersmarket
Oconomowoc Farmers Market
Season: May 1-October
Time: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
Where: Bank Five Nine Campus lot, 155 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc
Website: www.facebook.com/OconomowocFarmersMarkets
New Berlin Farmers Market
Season: May 1-Oct. 30
Time: 8 a.m. to noon
Where: 15055 W. National Avenue
Website: https://www.newberlinchamber.org/farmers-market