The Hartford Farmers Market will begin Saturday, May 15 at Jordan Park, running from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 30, said Jennifer Guenther, committee chair of the Hartford Mill Group, which is organizing this year’s market.
“We have a lot of returning vendors as well as some new vendors,” she said.
The park location is near the southeast corner of the Hartford Parks & Recreation Center parking lot.
New this year to the market will be a mid-market celebration, which will be set when summer produce is at an abundance, Guenther said.
She said organizers are hoping people feel comfortable with attending this year’s market and added that there seems to be growth in the number of people wanting to “stay local and shop and support our community.”
The Hartford market will feature different groups of artists and crafters from the area, as well as nonprofit organizations sharing information about events and activities in the community.
The Waukesha Farmers Market will open Saturday, May 1 and will run from 8 a.m. to noon until Oct. 30 in historic downtown Waukesha at the corner of West St. Paul Avenue and Madison Street.
The market will feature some new vendors this year, as well as returning vendors, said Norman Bruce of the Waukesha Downtown Business Association.
He anticipated that this year the market will feature the usual range of vendor stalls, around 150.
“I have hope that we are going to be back to the kind of market we normally have,” said Bruce, who said last season visitor rates were decreased at the beginning of the year but grew as the season continued.
He noted that increasing vaccinations for the coronavirus in the community and the ability to be outside may hep ease the comfort of patrons. Bruce said social protocols used last year appeared to be successful.
“We didn’t have any contact tracing coming back to the market,” he said.
The Waukesha market will continue having customers walk through in one direction and allow sampling by vendors in separate containers.
“We’re always excited about the market. It has a very positive effect on the downtown businesses,” said Bruce, who said during the business association’s tenure running the market it has grown from 50 to 60 vendors to around 150.
“Now it’s really a big community event on Saturdays,” he said.
For those looking for a midweek market, the Pewaukee Lake Country Farmers’ Market will open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays starting May 12, according to the group Facebook page.
Bruce is consulting with organizers and said the effort includes cooperation with Positively Pewaukee and Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Road, City of Pewaukee, where the market will be hosted.
“They have a fantastic space,” said Bruce, who said the market will also include food vendors from the area.
“This is a new adventure but I think it’s going to be established the way the Waukesha market was established,” he said.
And in Washington County, The Gardens Wedding Center in Allenton, 7003 State Road 175, will kick off its Summer Farmers’ Market on the first Tuesday in May, according to owner Johan Johanson.
The weekly market runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes food trucks and musical guests.
The market is open to the public, and patrons may purchase food from the trucks.
Johanson said evening market will run through the summer and “if Mother Nature is kind, extend into October.”