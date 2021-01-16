Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. Overcast for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.