TOWN OF WAUKESHA - A 43-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a car accident in Town of Waukesha on Oakdale Drive near Hazelhurst Lane when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle going the other direction.
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department initial investigation, the vehicle driven by the 43-year-old man was traveling northbound on Oakdale Drive when it crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling southbound on Oakdale Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle traveling southbound was operated by a 72-year-old male from Waukesha who was taken to the Waukesha Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash.
The 43-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.
Oakdale Drive was shut down for approximately four hours.
The incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.