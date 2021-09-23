TOWN OF KEWASKUM — Members of the USDA Forest Service Eastern Region Regional Office in Milwaukee stopped by the Otten Property on the Ice Age Trail Wednesday to help clear invasive buckthorn from the area. The group volunteered as part of National Public Lands Day, which is coming up this Saturday.
“Buckthorn is a huge problem in the entire southern part of Wisconsin, and becoming a larger problem up north as more buckthorn gets established,” said Mark Muellenbach, chapter coordinator of the Ice Age Trail Alliance (IATA) of Washington Ozaukee County. “Buckthorn can invade a healthy ecosystem, but is much more of an issue in degraded sites. Fallow agricultural fields and logged forest stands are especially at risk.”
He added that buckthorn is highly invasive due to the many berries it produces, which spread and create new stands.
“This brush out-competes many native species and shades out native prairie species in open areas and healthy forest understory (spring ephemerals, grasses, sedges, forbs, etc.), which all host a fairly select group of species,” said Muellenbach. “By losing this habitat we lose a variety of insects and important pollinators — having an effect on the animal and human food web.”
Throughout the years, the USDA Forest Service has partnered with the IATA for many projects. A member of the USDAFS reached out to the IATA to organize a teambuilding volunteer activity for those in the Milwaukee office. Muellenbach worked with IATA staff and the local chapter to identity this project, which will help support the team building and benefit the Ice Age Trail.
Community members who would like to get involved can email washozctychapter@ iceagetrail.org or attend a monthly meeting at the pavilion at Riverside Park, 700 Kilbourn Avenue, West Bend, on the second Tuesday of teach month. Events are listed online at iceagetrail.org.
With National Public Lands Day approaching, this seemed like the perfect time for the USDA Forest Service and IATA to partner and give back.
“National Public Lands Day is one of the biggest volunteer efforts across the nation. As forest service employees, it’s important for us to get outside and help out with these projects, especially with invasive species and trail use is also very important,” Emily Davis of the USDA Forest Service.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful day to get out here and we hope it makes a difference for all the trail users that come out and take advantage of their public lands,” she said.
Jonathan Heyl, also with the USDA Forest Service, found it important to give back as someone who has done long-distance hiking.
“I grew up respecting these and giving back. I’ve enjoyed them, so now it’s time to give back when I have the chance,” said Heyl.
National Public Lands Day through the National Environmental Education Foundation is celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of September. The public is encouraged to both enjoy public lands and volunteer for their conservation.
“We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy their public lands this coming Saturday especially in honor of National Public Lands Day, but every day especially this time of year with the fall colors,” said Davis.