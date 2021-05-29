WASHINGTON — Americans with children will begin receiving checks from the Internal Revenue Service in a few weeks, but economists worry that the payments could have long-term negative economic consequences.
The Internal Revenue Service said the payments, which will be sent out beginning July 15, are estimated to go to 39 million households, affecting 88% of children in the country.
The payments come after changes to federal child tax credit rules included in the COVID relief bill passed by Congress earlier this year.
Critics say the funds needed for this program will put an extra burden on taxpayers, even as the economy struggles to recover from COVID.
“Already, more than one-third of U.S. households pay no federal income taxes, and higher child tax credits will raise the number of non-payers,” said Chris Edwards, an expert at the Cato Institute. “That is a problem because these households become biased to vote in favor of continuous government expansion.
“Refundable tax credits are not tax cuts — they are subsidies, paid for by higher taxes on other Americans and thus will cause damage to the overall economy. The tax code should not subsidize families with children over other families. The fairest and simplest tax code would have no such political carve-outs for particular groups.'
The tax credit is fully refundable, which means families can receive the funds even if they pay no income tax. The credit is also set up so that recipients can begin receiving part of payments on a monthly basis ahead of the next year.
“For tax year 2021, families claiming the CTC will receive up to $3,000 per qualifying child between the ages of 6 and 17 at the end of 2021,” the IRS said in a statement. “They will receive $3,600 per qualifying child under age 6 at the end of 2021. Under the prior law, the amount of the CTC was up to $2,000 per qualifying child under the age of 17 at the end of the year. The increased amounts are reduced (phased out), for incomes over $150,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return and qualifying widows or widowers, $112,500 for heads of household, and $75,000 for all other taxpayers.”
The COVID relief bill that put this plan in place only applies to 2021, but there has already been a push from some Democrats to make the plan permanent. House Democrats introduced legislation in February to make the monthly payments permanent and extend them to the U.S. Territories.
Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, released earlier this year, would extend the tax credit for four years.
“In addition to making it easier for families to make ends meet, tax credits for working families have been shown to boost child academic and economic performance over time,” the White House said in a statement. “The American Families Plan will also extend the expanded health insurance tax credits in the American Rescue Plan. These credits are providing premium relief that is lowering health insurance costs by an average of $50 per person per month for nine million people, and will enable four million uninsured people to gain coverage.”
Critics, though, say Biden’s growing deficits, and printing money to pay for it will contribute to inflation. The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that inflation had risen 4.2% in the previous 12 months, a figure that alarmed many economists.